SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It took a while, but KELOLAND received much-needed rain over the past week. Here’s an updated look at the drought monitor.

We did it. KELOLAND put a dent in the drought monitor.

Showers in eastern KELOLAND gave many around a tenth of an inch, but Yankton was able to pick up over a third. But, we had more widespread rain and much higher totals over the past week.

This graphic shows the rain over the past week. Notice the strip of 3 inches or more from near Chamberlain and north.

Eastern KELOLAND had amounts ranging from a half to a full inch, even some 2-inch reports in southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

It wasn’t as widespread in western KELOLAND as many in the plains of western South Dakota stayed less than a quarter inch.

The latest drought monitor shows improvement, but as I mentioned before it seems to be only a dent. You can see the extreme category is mostly gone in South Dakota, but we remain in the severe category in the plains of western South Dakota to extreme southeast South Dakota.

While the moisture was good, soil temperatures continue to lag behind with many readings coming in the 40s. But much warmer weather is coming to help those soil temps rebound.

After Thursday’s light rain, I don’t expect any more until Mother’s Day and next week.