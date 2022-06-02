SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cycle of drought in the northern plains has dominated the weather headlines the past several months, but recent rain fall is certainly having an impact, and new rain chances ahead will mean more changes this month.

The 14-day precipitation map clearly shows above normal precipitation during one of the wettest times of the year on average. The rain has been much too heavy across parts of the northeast. Seven inches fell in Aberdeen during the month of May.

Last week’s drought monitor already demonstrated some of the big contrasts across KELOLAND, with ongoing severe drought west of Pierre and water-logged soils in the northeast.

Now, those rainy patterns have shrunk the total drought areas of South Dakota a bit. 54% of the state is still in drought, compared to 59% last week, with the driest areas still noted west of Pierre.

With the cooler than normal pattern in place, the next 15 days is looking wet across parts of the plains. The most favored area for above normal precipitation is from the Black Hills into southern South Dakota, Nebraska, and much of Kansas. The wet areas of North Dakota into Minnesota may actually stay drier than normal during that time.

Even though the far north and east may not be as wet, the cool weather will not be helpful to drying and warming the soils in those areas.