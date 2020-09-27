Drought continues in South Dakota, possible through October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lack of rain in KELOLAND continues to affect the latest drought monitor. Meteorologist Brian Karstens shows you the conditions and why little will change in the coming days.

Dry and warm weather in recent days continues to impact ongoing drought in parts of KELOLAND. And our upcoming forecast suggests more of the same as we start a new month.

The drought monitor map released this week shows continued severe drought in the Sioux Falls area. The southeast experienced few changes from last week, but the area of abnormally dry conditions shown in yellow did expand across central KELOLAND. The longer this pattern continues, the more likely it becomes these smaller pockets of drought will expand and merge with each other in the coming weeks.

We don’t necessarily see the impacts of drought as much in the fall. The growing season is coming to an end, the farmers don’t mind the dry harvesting conditions. Many of us enjoy the pleasant temperatures associated with early autumn air from Canada.

But it’s hard not to pay attention to how low these numbers are dropping in the southeast on the 30 day rainfall map. The Sioux Falls area could easily drop a few more percentage points if the 7-day stays dry.

We are still not out of the woods for more fire danger as we look ahead to October, especially as warmer weather eventually rebuilds.