Drought conditions still persisting despite recent rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The rain the past couple of days has been very welcome for several areas of KELOLAND. But as you are about to see, long-term drought is still a very big story for many areas.

The drought monitor assessed this past Tuesday shows a lot of drought in KELOLAND. 91% of the state of South Dakota is still classified in some form of drought. Drought free areas now include spots north of Watertown and the Sioux Falls area.

The latest rainfall totals from Thursday and Friday will help next week’s drought. Pine Ridge and Philip had nearly 2″ of rain. Much of northeastern South Dakota had stronger rain totals between 1 and 2 inches. And the wet areas east of Sioux Falls just got wetter too. Over 3″ fell around Worthington into portions of northwest Iowa.

This wetter cycle of weather is coming to an end, for now. The new 10 day rainfall trend maps are certainly less active as we head into the first full week of September.

As long as we avoid any significant heat, the recent rains will stay in the soil longer and will help the grass green back up in several areas too.