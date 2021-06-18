Drought conditions spreading to more areas across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The past week has been dry for most of KELOLAND, but this story of drought has been developing over the past year.

As we watch dry weather patterns across the plains, it’s quickly becoming obvious that drought conditions are affecting more areas and the severity continues to grow.

One year ago, the drought monitor looked like this. We had a few areas getting dry, but nothing too concerning. After all, the subsoil was brim full following record moisture the year before. Fast forward to today, and the drought monitor has changed a lot. 87 percent of the state is now in drought, with increasing swaths of severe and extreme drought covering larger areas East River.

Take a look at how much the Big Sioux River is changing in Sioux Falls. A month ago, the river was flowing at 500 cubic feet per second. Today, that level has dropped about 75% to around 125 cubic feet per second. These are some of the lowest numbers for June on the Big Sioux since 2012 and 2002.

Many will be watching the rain patterns this weekend into early next week and cooler weather offers an opportunity to find some clusters of welcome rain across KELOLAND.