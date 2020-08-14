Drought conditions in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The dry spell that has impacted much of KELOLAND hasn’t let up all that much. Meteorologist Adam Rutt looks at just how dry we’ve been.

Rain has been pretty difficult to come by over the last several months. And, this month has been no different.

Three of the four corners of KELOLAND have been experiencing “Moderate Drought” conditions over the last several weeks. While we’ve seen a few showers and storms now and again, it hasn’t even been enough to break even.

A strong anchor of high pressure to our southwest has kept a rather arid air mass in place, and while we are on the fringe of this ridge, we’re still close enough to feel its effects. Through the first thirteen days of August, two of our four major cities have only seen three days of measurable rainfall: Aberdeen and Pierre.

Aberdeen also has the largest deficit thus far, only seeing half of their average rain total at this point. Pierre and Rapid City have the smallest deficit, but they’re both still nearly a quarter-inch below average. Sioux Falls leads the way with 5 days of measurable rain, but the city is still a third of an inch below average.

That ridge of high pressure that I mentioned earlier will do us no favors in the short- or long-term forecast. We remain bone dry through the first half of next week, and any chances for rain beyond that are sparse at best.