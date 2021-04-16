Drought conditions improve, but only in some parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have some improvement in our drought situation in some areas, but it’s not for everyone.

For the first time since November, there is something positive on our drought map: An area that is not under a drought headline.



Months of below average moisture have taken a toll. Since December of last year, the entirety of South Dakota has been under some form of a drought headline. Thanks to a lot of moisture in northeastern KELOLAND recently, we’ve finally been able to break that streak.



Portions of the northeast have seen more than double their 30-day average of moisture, with Southeast KELOLAND also showing a more modest surplus. To the west, however, the drought situation has only gotten worse.



Coverage of extreme drought conditions has increased from 15-percent to nearly 20-percent in north-central and Northwest KELOLAND. It’s a stark departure from the improvement we’ve seen to the east, where the Watertown area is no longer under a drought headline. It’s the first time since November 24th that any part of KELOLAND was not experiencing drought conditions.



As we go into the weekend, we’ll see some spotty chances moisture to the south and east. By the start of next week, however, we’ll attempt to get a better chance for relief in place via rain and even some snow.