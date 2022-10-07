SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This isn’t anything new this year. The drought conditions continue in KELOLAND.

We’re now past of wettest time of year, the summer months, and as we continue to go through the fall not only does our average precipitation continue to dwindle our rain chances will continue to be sparse.

With the lack of rain, the drought continues to get worse. Huron and Beadle County are in the Extreme category as well as Marshall and Lyon County in Minnesota.

But, extreme southeast South Dakota has reached the Exceptional category.

As you can see, Yankton’s departure from average is approaching 10 inches. Winner is not far behind at over nine inches below average.

But, there continue to be areas that are above average, barely. They include Pierre at a little more than a half inch above and Aberdeen at around a tenth of an inch above.

Pierre has had a couple of days over the summer with heavy rain, which helped their rain total, but it would have been better to expand that over time. While northeast KELOLAND’s precipitation has been steady throughout much of the year.

Our next chance for rain is next Wednesday. Before then, we’ll warm back to the 70s early in the week.