SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had pockets of heavy rain, many continue with drought.

Things will change next week. But in the meantime, the heat will continue to take its toll.

With mostly dry skies, temperatures will remain above average through the weekend. The drought continues for many in KELOLAND.

Drought monitor as of August 11.

Here’s the updated drought monitor. In KELOLAND, it continues to show the driest conditions in extreme southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

But notice how things remain dry in western South Dakota.

As we expand our view, drought conditions are widespread to our west and south.

A drought like this may be giving us clues as to what to expect during the cold winter months.

The dry conditions amplify both the heat and cold. As the dry ground is easier to not only warm but to cool. So, with dry ground, daytime temperatures will have a better chance to heat above average during the winter. But at the same time, they have a better chance to cool off at night.

While we do have rain chances in the forecast, they’re only chances. Don’t expect widespread heavy rain anytime soon.