SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought conditions continue to hold steady across KELOLAND.

With spring now officially underway, the need for appreciable moisture will continue to grow.

While KELOLAND did see at least some moisture earlier this week, it was generally east of I-29…which does nothing to help the rest of the region.

As a result, drought conditions continue to worsen as we head further into this first week of spring.

The latest drought monitor does not paint a very pretty picture along and west of the Missouri River valley, with moderate to severe drought conditions blanketing the entirety of that region. Further east, we have at least seen some improvement…especially in locations that saw some rain and snow earlier this week.

The short-term outlook doesn’t do us any favors, with little to no moisture in place even with a cold front passing through the area by Friday.

As we head toward the end of the month, however, a more active pattern attempts to take hold and bring about a far better chance for at least something to come our way.

Until we can get some help, fire weather concerns will remain elevated across a vast majority of the region…especially with very dry air and windy conditions on the way headed into the weekend.