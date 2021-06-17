Drought conditions are deepening in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s hot, and then there’s really hot. Mitchell soared to 106, beating the old dust bowl record of 103 in 1933. Our drought pattern has locked in and will be tough to change.

You can see all the highs yesterday that reached 90 or higher, including Sioux Falls at 96. The hot weather directly ties to the dry ground conditions.

Sioux Falls has hit 90 degrees or higher 12 days so far and counting. The last 30 years of climate data suggest Sioux Falls hits 90 about 15 times per year. And summer hasn’t even officially started. The pattern ahead needs to change in order to stabilize the growing drought. We need an inch of rain a week and temperatures need to cool to normal levels to avoid even worse problems.

The pattern features an opportunity for some relief. We feel very confident temperatures will drop below normal early next week.

That shift in the weather will bring an opportunity for clusters of showers and thunderstorms in the region, mainly on Sunday.