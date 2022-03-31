SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While things are looking better in parts of KELOLAND, that isn’t the case to our west.

As April starts tomorrow, we continue to see some concerning signs to our southwest as dry conditions have prevailed for quite some time.

The recent moisture in KELOLAND has helped, but it is by no means a drought buster. But we’ll take whatever we can get. And it is looking better with more chance at precip in the near future.

But the drought continues in KELOLAND, with the driest conditions found in western KELOLAND.

As we expand the map, you can see all of the western and southwestern United States is in a terrible drought and it even stretches into Texas and Oklahoma. And this area in the southwest is usually our source region for summertime heat.

I mentioned more precip is on the way for KELOLAND. This can fall in the form of rain or snow next week, we are also at the time of year when thunderstorms become more frequent. Which means those that are caught under a storm will likely receive heavier rainfall.

But, if dry conditions continue in the southwest United States, be prepared for a lot of heat during the summer months. I’ll have more on that during the Doppler Special which will air the last Monday in April.