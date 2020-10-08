Drier than average conditions taking toll on vegetation

We’ve talked about “Moderate Drought” and “Severe Drought” conditions in parts of KELOLAND. This week, we’re talking about a rather rare sight: “Extreme Drought”.

We all know how dry it has been across the region. Several months in a row of drier than average conditions, especially in southwestern and southeastern KELOLAND, have taken their toll on vegetation. To give an example, Sioux Falls has only seen six-tenths of an inch of measurable rainfall since August 11th. This, combined with well above average temperatures more often than not, have helped drought conditions rapidly intensify.

Drought conditions are measured on a zero to four scale, ranging from “Abnormally Dry” on the low end to “Exceptional Drought” on the high end. The latest drought monitor places the Sioux Falls area in the “Extreme Drought” range, which is level three on the scale. This is the first time that extreme drought conditions have been observed since April 9th of 2013 and is a far cry from what was observed last year.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much relief on the way through the end of the week and into at least Saturday. High pressure will keep the region dry and unseasonably warm, and we’ll also have to contend with some rather windy conditions at times…prompting fire weather concerns to remain in place.

There is, however, some hope on the horizon. With a cold front on the way by late Sunday into Monday, we may see our best chance for some measurable rain since the middle of September.