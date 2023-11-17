SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The winds have been light compared to yesterdays. Temperatures have been near normal in eastern KELOLAND with high temperatures this afternoon in the upper 40s. There have been 50s, nearing 60°, in western South Dakota.

As of 2 PM

The wind will be light out of the west overnight. We will have clear skies. Low temperatures are going to drop into the 20s and low 30s. We could have patchy fog in eastern KELOLAND by Saturday morning.

For your Saturday we will have plenty of sunshine. The winds will be very light out of the south. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. This puts temperatures around 10 to 15° above normal.

Sunday is going to feature temperatures that are similar to Saturday. Winds will stay light now out of the east. There will be thick cloud cover across KELOLAND. We could see a few sprinkles and very light rain showers in central and western South Dakota. Sunday starts the shift for Thanksgiving.

The 7 day forecast features light rain showers on Monday across KELOLAND. We could see a couple tenths of an inch of rain. There will be stronger winds Monday in western South Dakota, moving across the area on Tuesday, and in eastern KELOLAND on Wednesday. These strong winds will bring in much colder air for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving temperatures look to be around 10° below normal. We could even see very light snow showers for Black Friday.