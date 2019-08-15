Don’t write off summer temps quite yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re halfway through August, but don’t write off summer temperatures just quite yet.

While we had thick cloud cover by the afternoon Thursday that led to slightly cooler than average temperatures, we’ll soon rebound and have temps return above average.

In Sioux Falls, a typical August gives the city 4 days of 90 degree heat. So far, we’ve had one 90 degree day this August.

Monday is looking like a hot and humid day. Dew points will return to the middle 70s that day and the actual air temperature will be near 90. We could easily see heat index values in the triple digits early next week.

The heat continues into September as well, as Sioux Falls usually gets a day or two of 90 degree heat. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case this year.

As a side note we’re losing over two and a half minutes of daylight per day. So we know the summer heat and humidity will only be here for a limited time.