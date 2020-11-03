Don’t get used to the warmth this week

We turned the page to November, a month known for snow but it’s not starting out that way.

Sunshine and warmth dominated KELOLAND today and it’s something that will continue through the workweek. In fact, we’re talking the possibility of record highs late this week and for the weekend. But don’t put your guard down, much cooler air will arrive next week and a chance for snow.

Get used to these dramatic swings as I think we’ll see them as we go week to week this month.

But the warm-ups we have will not be as warm as the last and the cooldowns we have will be cooler than the last.

With each push of cooler air, we’ll have a chance for snow too. But the looks of the pattern, I would not be surprised if we end the month with above-average snowfall as average snowfall in KELOLAND ranges from 5 to 7 and a half inches.

With the way the forecast is looking for next week, it’s a good time this week to get what you can get done outside.