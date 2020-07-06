Dog Days of Summer are here

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve reached the beginning of the Dog Days of Summer, and this upcoming week will certainly feel like it.

We’re already off to a hot start to the month of July. Temperatures in the upper 80s on the low end of the scale can be bad enough if you’re not a fan, but the southeasterly flow will only make things more uncomfortable. Why is that? Well, it’s because the southeasterly flow will help bring in more moisture.

This flow will, in turn, help dew points climb into the 60s and even the 70s at times. When we get dew points that high with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, it creates a soupy air mass that just feels uncomfortable. With that said, western parts of KELOLAND will at least get a break on occasion, while areas east river remain hot and humid more often than not.

This set-up will remain in place through the end of the week, and until we can get a drier west by the northwest wind in place, we’ll have to contend with several rounds of midsummer humidity.

There’s one more thing to consider with increased levels of moisture in the air. Combined with a decent amount of heat, the atmosphere will be primed for thunderstorm development.