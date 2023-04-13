SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some in KELOLAND have had a taste of summer with record setting temperatures. While it’s been nice to have the warm weather, it also came with fire danger in southeast KELOLAND. At the same time, flooding along area rivers has also been common.

This graphic shows the locations where rivers and streams are already out of their banks.

Of course, the James and Big Sioux River take most of the headlines.

This next graphic shows the areas in high fire danger.

It covered much of southeast KELOLAND this afternoon.

Now this is interesting.

This graphic shows areas that have had flood warnings AND red flag warnings shown in brown.

There’s good and bad in the forecast. Rain chances will increase as we go through the day tomorrow and continue into the weekend. The rain will aggravate the flooding situation, BUT help with the drier ground in southeast KELOLAND.

While next week doesn’t look as warm, it is showing the potential for a slow moving system to drop more rain by the middle of the week.

So, while the fire danger will go away, the flooding will stay.

