Details on weather pattern bringing storms to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND has been dealing with a specific weather pattern that is known for bringing daily thunderstorms to certain areas.

It seems we’ve been in a stormy pattern the last week or so and it looks like this stormy pattern will linger around through the weekend.

So what exactly is causing these passing thunderstorms to move through KELOLAND every couple of days? It’s a weather pattern called the Ring of Fire.

And no, I’m not talking about the Johnny Cash song but rather a specific upper level wind pattern that is known for bringing thunderstorms for certain areas.

The pattern is centered around an upper level high pressure. And this dome of high pressure is associated with very hot temperatures and a stable atmosphere. On the outside edges though, the atmospheric stability drops, and that allows for daily or near daily chances for storms and that is where KELOLAND is sitting right now.

The current forecast has that upper level high not moving a whole lot over the next few days, so it looks like we’ll hold on to storms in the forecast through the weekend.