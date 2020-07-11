Despite recent thunderstorms, West River experiences drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Western South Dakota remains dry. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at the latest drought monitor.

We’ve been dealing with scattered storms for the summer, but the key word is scattered and not everyone gets wet.

During the week we dealt with the scattered rain. Almost every day, someone somewhere in KELOLAND was getting wet. But the rain in western KELOLAND has been a little more widely scattered than other areas.

The latest drought monitor shows dry and moderate drought conditions in western South Dakota. There are even a couple of areas in Wyoming being labeled as severe drought. When you look at the numbers, you see the biggest deficit is in Pine Ridge at close to two and three quarter inches under average since June 1.

Buffalo and Philip are also below average by over an inch. Recent heavy rain and hail helped Custer get above average, by almost an inch and a half.

Keep in mind, the drought monitor doesn’t take in account any rain after Monday. So the more recent rains are not a factor.

We’ll continue with steady hits of rain in the extended forecast, hopefully becoming more widespread too.