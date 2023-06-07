SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the USGS, river levels are feeling the effects of dry weather.

In the last 30 days the level of the Big Sioux River at North Cliff Avenue, in Sioux Falls, has decreased and is trending downwards. Normal flow for this gage this time of year is around 815 cubic feet per second. Today, flow is nearly half of normal, at only 391 cubic feet a second.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If we look back to March and April, we can see the snow melt peak at 5490 cubic feet per second on April 11th. Since then the river has continued to decrease since there has been very minimal rain.

We could compare these numbers to the Falls that are just a portion of the Big Sioux River as it’s diverted through Sioux Falls.

At Falls Park, the water is at its lowest level in the 35 years of records. Normally for June 7th, the Falls are running at 335 cubic feet per second, and today they are only at 29 cubic feet per second.

We will watch as rain chances move through the area the next few afternoons and watch the water levels.