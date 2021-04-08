Despite a warm start to the week, temps will cool to seasonal averages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a day of 90 degree heat on Monday, the clouds moved in and so did the rain. Now we’re experiencing much cooler air.

The record high of 90 on Monday is just a memory as we’ve cooled almost 40 degrees for highs since then. We’ve seen bigger swings in April before, but the hotter weather is usually toward the end of the month.

We’ve hit 90 in April three other times since 1990, but it happened during the second half of the month, not the beginning like this year. Check out the big difference from the coldest to warmest highs for those months. It’s a swing of 55 to 65 degrees.

This time around, it will be a little different, because we hit 90 so early in the month. So far, it’s been nearly a 40 degree swing from the high of 90 on the 5th to near 50 from Thursday.

And it won’t get any warmer next week. Temperatures will remain cool with highs near 50.