SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — A dense fog advisory has been issued for portions of central, south central and south eastern South Dakota until 10:00 a.m. (CST) Wednesday, January 3.

Visibility may be one quarter of a mile or less.

The combination of dense fog and freezing temperatures could result in slick travel conditions.

Motorists should use their headlights, slow down and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

