December weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though there is a chill to the air, we still have temperatures that are above average. These above-average temperatures will continue through at least the first half of the month.

Once we get into the middle of the month, colder air will come back. But it’s a matter of how much colder. Keep in mind, the average highs go from the low 30s in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning of December to the middle 20s at the end of December. So having highs in the 40s and above are mild December days.

The lack of snow on the ground will help keep our temperatures above average. So that leads us to our chance for snow and how much. Obviously, I don’t expect much through the first half of the month as temperatures will be warm and moisture will be limited.

So I don’t expect much snow until maybe the second half of the month and by the looks of it, that may be a stretch.

By the way, even though we have bare ground, the historic chance for a white Christmas in Sioux Falls is 57%. To get snow On Christmas Day it’s 26%.