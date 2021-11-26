December temperatures can be warm in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know 50s and 60s this time of year is a treat, but it begs the question how warm can we push the mercury this time of year?

Looking back at all the years of data in KELOLAND, it turns out we can still get exceptionally mild weather in December.

Pierre and Rapid City can easily hit the 70s, with all time records in those locations of 77 and 79. Aberdeen has experienced 69 once in December, and Sioux Falls had 3 days of 63 degree weather in 1998, the best in the books.

The air coming into KELOLAND next week looks very impressive. The dark red and magenta colors represent temperatures some 20 to 30 degrees above normal.

The European models suggest that will be near 70 in Rapid City on Wednesday. The warmth centers more over the southeast on Thursday. These forecasts typically under perform in a scenario like this, but we still have plenty of time to watch the weather.

One last thought, even though the 7-day forecast is warmer, we are also noticing colder weather gathering strength to our north. So enjoy the bursts of mild weather for now.