SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clear skies and light winds allowed some to wake up to record lows.

We’re about halfway through meteorological fall and this morning we had a taste of winter. Temperatures fell to the teens and single digits in eastern KELOLAND, enough to give some of us record lows.

Here’s a list of some of the record lows and the old records.



One of the coldest spots was Sheldon, Iowa at 7 degrees, smashing the old record of 18 set in 1992.

I did some further research and found more record lows were set later in those years for 5 of the seven cities listed.

The record cold came back about two months later, in December. The only exception was 1992 when Sheldon and Yankton didn’t have the record cold return. But others still have records that are holding from their respective years.

While temperatures will warm over the next several days, keep this cold day in mind as I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes back again in about two months.

