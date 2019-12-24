Daylight is increasing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Daylight is slowing increasing.

With the first day of winter behind us, daylight is now increasing. Though you won’t notice it right away.

With above average temperatures, we officially started winter Saturday evening. With the start of winter, we can now sit back and watch for earlier sunrises and later sunsets.

We gain close to three and a half minutes in daylight by the end of the month. In January we’ll gain 51 minutes and in the month of February we’ll gain one hour and 17 minutes!

Along with the added daylight, average high temperatures start to go up. Though we’ll have to wait for the middle of January to see us gain ground in that department.

While we are getting into our coldest time of year, the calendar is on our side showing that increasing daylight and warmer average highs are just around the corner.