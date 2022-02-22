SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As if air temperatures across KELOLAND aren’t going to be low enough, the wind is going to make it feel downright frigid at times.

Winter came roaring back into KELOLAND by the end of Sunday, with arctic air plunging into the Northern Plains along the back edge of a cold front. On their own, temperatures will be very cold for the next several days, but the wind is going to add insult to injury.

On a calm day, we have a layer of warmth that sits just above our skin. When the wind picks up, it pushes that warm layer away, exposing our skin to very cold air. This, in a nutshell, is the wind chill factor.

With overnight lows falling into the single and double digits below zero, it isn’t going to take much wind to send wind chill values into dangerous territory.



Here’s an example of wind chill values with an air temperature at zero degrees. Notice how even with a “light” breeze around 10 mph…we would have a wind chill of -16 degrees.

Let’s up the ante and show the wind chill spread with an air temperature of -10 degrees. Even with a minimal breeze, we’d already be susceptible to frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes.

Over the next several mornings, we’ll be talking about wind chill values well into the double digits below zero, so be sure to cover as much of yourself as possible and limit your time outside if you absolutely must head out.

If there’s a silver lining to this cold, it’s this: At least this is occurring toward the latter half of winter. We could have had to deal with this last month in the dead of winter and likely have this last much longer.