SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once the snow leaves, this weekend will feature bitter cold temperatures. While actual air temperatures will struggle to get above zero, the wind will make it feel a lot worse.

Wind chill is what it feels like on exposed skin. The combination of below-zero temperatures and strong winds will create dangerous wind chills this weekend.

This computer model shows what to expect for wind chills this weekend. Some of the coldest numbers come in at minus 40 and colder.

Keep in mind, with wind chills of minus 35 and colder, frostbite can set in in a matter of 10 minutes or less.

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when wind chills can get as cold as minus 25 to minus 35.

Wind Chill Warnings are for wind chills of minus 36 and colder.

This blast of cold air will last through the weekend and into Monday. There will be some in eastern KELOLAND that will not get above zero again until Tuesday.