Custer evacuations happening now, city is “shut down”

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Custer County’s emergency manager says “do not come to town” after reports of flooding this evening. The Custer County Dispatch relayed the information to KELOLAND News. They also said “the city is shut down” due to fast-rising waters.

Please avoid Upper French Creek -and areas downstream Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Friday, August 2, 2019

The county received 5 to 7 inches of rain throughout the afternoon, according to the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Some areas are experiencing evacuations due to the flooding, KELOLAND News confirmed with Custer County Dispatch. They were not able to get into details yet as to the extent of the evacuations.

Flood Evacuations taking place in the City of Custer! Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Friday, August 2, 2019

The main area of concern, according to the National Weather Service, is along French Creek from the Custer Area downstream to Stockade Lake. Thunderstorms have ended, but the flood risk will continue into Saturday.

This is all happening as the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is bringing thousands of people into the Black Hills this weekend.

Rapid City and Pennington County Water Rescue have been requested by Custer County and are heading to the area.

RC/PC Water Rescue has been requested by Custer County and is preparing to deploy to the Custer area. https://t.co/Nc5iD5Uint — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) August 3, 2019

US-16 at US 385 South is closed, according to SafeTravelUSA.