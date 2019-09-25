Could we see flooding in the spring again next year?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To make a weather forecast many months ahead is impossible because there are just too many variables. But these flooding concerns might be worth talking about and luckily, we have a hydrologist nearby that can shed some light on the matter.

At the Sioux Falls National Weather Service office, we find Mike Gilliespie, the local weather service’s hydrologist. He’s the guy who has been keeping a very close watch on all these heavy rain events. And he’s already put some thought into next spring.

“If we can’t dry these soils now, before we freeze up, then we are looking at increased chances of flooding in the spring,” National Weather Service Hydrologist Mike Gilliespie said.

That doesn’t sound good. Parts of KELOLAND haven’t really had a break from the flooding since March.

“Look at it like a sponge. Take a dry sponge and freeze it. Dump some water on it, it will still soak up some water. You put a wet sponge in the freezer, and freeze it, it’s not going to hold any water. It will act like a block of concrete,” Gilliespie said

And that means water rushing through KELOLAND again. But with the spring still being several months away, there is still some time to recover and dry out these soils.

“Normally we don’t see the soils freezing up really solidly until we get into November and December,” Gilliespie said

All that being said, there are still several reservations about making a forecast that far out. So it might be best to wait and see how the winter plays out before getting too worried.

“By the time we start seeing that snowpack building up, we’ll get a better idea, say January into February,” Gilliespie said

And Mike said that really, any day that is warm and dry and sunny is helpful in drying out the soil. So yes, at the present time, there is concern for flooding in the spring. But there is still lots of time to dry out before the ground freezes and the snow hasn’t even started falling so we have no idea what kind of snowpack we’d be dealing with. So maybe for now, we can focus on the immediate changes to our weather before we get too concerned about flooding potential in six months.