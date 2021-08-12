Cooler weather will give way to high humidity next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re watching a better chance for rain; unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until next week.

While we started with clouds this morning and even a couple of isolated light showers, it was another dry afternoon. Except, it wasn’t as warm as it’s been with highs in the 70s and 80s. AND, overnight lows tonight may fall to the 40s. This will give parts of KELOLAND a taste of fall weather. But we’ll soon return to highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend and early next week, AND THEN we’ll watch for rain.

As the upper layers of the atmosphere start to bring a trough into the west, we’ll experience a steady increase in moisture as humidity will slowly go up next week. We’ll interact with that humidity starting by midweek or shortly after, in the form of showers and storms.

It will be interesting to see if that will be the start of relatively cooler and wetter pattern than what we’ve had during the summer. Some of the models are suggesting it could be.

You will notice more days with cooler highs as we continue through the rest of the month. BUT, if we don’t get the rain we’ll have a better chance to return to the 90s.