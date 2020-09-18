Cooler weather will be hard to come by

Fall officially begins next Tuesday morning, but there will be several days that definitely won’t feel like fall.

As we go deeper into the month of September, our weather pattern typically becomes a bit more fluid in nature. We’ll get our stretches of warmer weather, but they’re usually offset by pushes of progressively cooler air that gradually come along more frequently. Then the cycle repeats itself. If you’re a fan of those cooler days and nights the start of this upcoming season is not for you.

While we do start off with cooler temperatures, especially for East River locations, this simply does not last. An upper-level ridge associated with high pressure will slide eastward and set up over the central United States. This will allow well above average temperatures to move in and stick around through the start of fall. Highs should easily climb into the 80s across much of the region through the middle of next week and remain above average thanks to southerly flow aloft helping this cause along.

High pressure will also help keep our rather arid air mass in place, keeping rain chances sparse at best and available moisture in the air at a premium. This, combined with those warmer temperatures, may bring back fire weather concerns going into next week.

For those of you keeping score at home, the warmest first day of fall in Sioux Falls is 92 degrees…set back in 1935. Thankfully, that record should stay in place for another year.