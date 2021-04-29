Cooler weather will arrive in the second week of May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warm weather this weekend, people will be getting the itch to start their gardens but pay attention to what’s coming during the second week of May.

What you see is what you get for the next couple of days. Sunshine and warm temperatures. In fact, widespread 80s are in the forecast for Saturday.

This graphic is a model showing areas that may fall to the 30s during the second week of May.

Notice how the cold air settles in western South Dakota the day after Mother’s Day and then becomes more widespread with 30s moving into eastern KELOLAND Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s May 11th and 12th.

But after that, temperatures will warm and it will get harder and harder to fall to the 30s.

I’m not saying to not start your outdoor plants and gardens, but don’t be surprised if you’ll need to cover them at night. So keep those sheets handy.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!



