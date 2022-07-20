SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Above normal temperatures during the typically hottest part of the year is not a good combination if you are looking to stay cool. However, if you are patient, some relief may not be too far away.

We started talking about the potential for hot and dry weather here in KELOLAND months ago and indeed, that cycle of weather has arrived.

This map shows the temperature trends this summer so far. You can see the core of above-average temperatures running from KELOLAND south all the way to Texas. The extremes are less on both the east and west coasts.

Flashback 10 years ago, and the big drought of 2012 was much worse for heat across the northern plains that year. Much of southeast KELOLAND was nearly 10 degrees above normal that July.

There is some relief coming our way next week. The latest European model temperature forecast is getting more aggressive at bringing in some below-normal temperatures here into KELOLAND. That means more 80s for highs, maybe cooler if we can find a day with better rain chances.

The impact of the hot weather will be changing the look of the latest drought monitor. We’ll talk about the latest trends and what the new maps look like tomorrow.