Cooler weather is on the way

As we go further into the spring season, the drive to get going on your garden will continue to grow.

We’ve seen several instances of well above average temperatures already throughout KELOLAND, and as time goes on we’ll watch as well above average just becomes average with the passage of time. With that said, it’s still a good idea to wait on planting anything that’s sensitive to cold weather.

Here’s a look at four examples of when the last instance of a low temperature at or below 32 degrees has been recorded. While early examples of our last freeze can occur in early to mid-April, the average last freeze is closer to May 10 overall. We’ve also seen our last freeze occur as late as mid-June.

So while the itch to get going on gardening projects may be getting stronger with each passing day, it’s best to exercise a little patience and wait for consistently warm weather to arrive and stay for a while.

We may remain rather warm through Tuesday, but cooler days and chilly nights return later this week with below freezing lows not out of the question.