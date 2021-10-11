Cooler weather is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By and large, it has not felt like October across KELOLAND.

Though leaves have been changing and the scenery outside looks like fall, temperatures have remained well above average. High pressure and an associated upper-level ridge have kept the warmth in place, but a change of pace is right around the corner.

Through the first ten days of the month, we’ve observed highs and lows that more resemble early September rather than early October. The end result has been average 24-hour temperature readings that have been anywhere between eight and eleven degrees above average.

With that said, change arrives in the form of a potent low-pressure system and associated upper-level trough. Cooler temperatures and rain arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures cold enough for snow in the Black Hills.

In the wake of this low, cooler air sticks around through the end of the week. High temperatures may struggle to get out of the 50s.

On top of cooler highs, we’ll also watch as lows fall into the 30s at times. We’re a bit behind schedule in the frost department across several portions of the region, so this will be something to watch.