Cooler weather in the forecast for next week

With hot and humid conditions Tuesday it seems like the only place we can get cool is with air conditioning, but we’ll soon have mother nature’s air conditioner.

With high dew points and temps in the 80s today the heat index made it to the 90s in parts of KELOLAND as summer continues. But there’s a sign of cooler weather in the works for next week

Right now, I don’t expect the cool down until late next week. That’s when cooler air from Canada will move into the upper plains. We’re talking some areas in the 60s for afternoon highs. Overnight lows may even fall to the 40s.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls averages one August day with an afternoon high in the 60s. The most during that time span is seven in 1992, and we’ve had numerous years with no 60 degrees weather during August.

Don’t write off summer just yet. In fact, Sioux Falls usually sees a day or two with 90 degree heat in September. We’ll just have to see what happens this September.