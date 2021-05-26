Cooler weather in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -While it was a cooler day today, as temperatures slid to the 60s and 70s for highs, it would actually feel warm to what’s ahead over the next couple of days.

That’s when afternoon highs will only make the 40s in northern KELOLAND. Speaking of the north, there’s even a chance for snowflakes in northern KELOLAND Thursday morning. Then the real cold moves in.

We’ve been mentioning much colder air for the end of May. Now that it’s just about here, we have a better handle on just how cold it can get and here’s a perspective of the chilly air.

By Friday morning, we will have areas fall to the 30s in northern South Dakota. While late May 30 degree weather has happened before, it doesn’t happen often.

Aberdeen has fallen to the 30s 17 times on May 28, that’s over a span of 125 years. So, it comes out to less than 15 percent, but it does happen.

Watertown has seen the 30s on May 28th 21 times since record keeping and Milbank 14 times.

Checking the records, show that 30s have appeared in Aberdeen over the summer months as well.

We’ll slowly warm this weekend as temperatures return to the 70s by Sunday. For KELOLAND weather, I’m Meteorologist Scot Mundt.