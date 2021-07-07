Cooler weather has arrived

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we started the month with the first 5 days in the 90s and warmer, believe it or not, it’s actually cooler than the way we started June.

As climate average highs continue to warm this month, the actual temperature is trending cooler than what we had last month. Here’s a look at the average highs from the first week of June compared to the first week of July.

The first week of June easily averaged in the 90s for central and eastern KELOLAND as some were able to hit the 100s. Rapid City was cooler with an average high around 87.

Even with highs in the 90s for the first 5 days of July, the first week of July has been cooler in central and eastern KELOLAND. By about 3 to 6 degrees.

However, it’s been slightly warmer in western South Dakota as Rapid City is 4 degrees warmer.

But, with the cooler air this month we’ve had rain. The cooler air will continue as we go through the first half of the weekend and so will the rain chance.

We’ll warm again as we go into midweek next week with a chance for widespread 90s to return.