Cooler than normal temperature trend in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another run of cold weather is on the horizon. It’s a pattern we can’t seem to shake for long in 2019.

Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at the persistent below normal temperature patterns. If you think the month of October has been a bit cooler than normal, you are correct.

The latest forecast for next week will only add to the ongoing trend. You can clearly see on this map a big area of the northern plains into the northern Rockies has been below normal in October.

While we’ve had a few warm spells, the average temperatures have not been above normal. The past two months look like this. The core of the below normal temperatures is still over the northern plains, while the southern and eastern parts of the United States remain above normal.

The four month period looking back to late June shows much the same, with the coolest weather relative to normal right here in KELOLAND as well.

It comes as no surprise the year to date temperature trend centers the worst cold right over KELOLAND in 2019. The wet and cloudy weather has played a big role in these trends.

So considering where we’ve been and where we are likely going, a nice mild day is an especially nice treat.