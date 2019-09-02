Cooler than normal September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — September is here, so what can we expect in the new month? Meteorologist Brian Karstens previews some of the bigger trends to watch.

Recent weather in KELOLAND has been trending below normal for temperatures, and it looks like that will be the trend into the month of September.

When we look at the first few days of the month, we find the most favored area of below normal temperatures in the northern plains. That doesn’t mean every day will be cool, but the average will fall short of normal.

If you extend that outlook another few days, you’ll find more of the same. The cooler weather may back up a bit to the west, but it still trends at best near normal for temperatures.

Part of the reason for the cooler weather is the parade of storms entering the northern U.S., a pattern that will likely keep us wet. You can already see two decent sized systems in the 7 to 10 day window. Rainfall trends on the 10-day European model show plenty of moisture across the upper Midwest.

These swaths of rain will be associated with prospects of cooler than normal weather. A cooler, wetter September is not the news farmers want to hear. We need as much heat as possible toward the end of the growing season to help the growth of late-planted crops.