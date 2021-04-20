Cooler than average temperatures are not helping with an early start to the growing season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While things have been greening up lately, below average temperatures are taking their toll on some of the vegetation in KELOLAND.

With clear skies during the overnight, temperatures fell to the teens and 20s. That’s well below average lows which are in the middle 30s. It was another day with cool temperatures, so not much warming has been happening with our soil.

This is a look at the soil temperatures so far this year and compared to the 5 and 10 year average.

Notice how we are a couple of degrees below average compared to the past 5 years and at least 4 to 6 degrees below average over the past 10 years.

Remember the warm air earlier this month? Along with it, we saw some growth on plants and even some buds on the trees, but the recent cooler than average soil temperatures have been delaying some of the growth. Being in drought has something to do with it also.

We’ll stay below average until next week, that’s when we’ll warm to the 60s and 70s with chances for showers and storms.