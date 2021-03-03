Cooler temps on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the warm weather is nice to have, don’t let your guard down thinking we’re being thrown into spring.

Another day with sunshine and warm temperatures as we continue to watch snow and ice melt across the area. This type of weather is expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week, but then things may start to change. What it may eventually lead to is a colder second half of the month as compared to the first half. This is something that isn’t very common.

Since 1990, it’s happened twice in Sioux Falls. In 2006, it went from an average high of 45 to 40, and in 2016 it went from an average high of 54 to 48. 2016 has the same characteristics as this year as both were in the middle of La Niña.

The first half of March 2016 had two highs in the 70s, while the second half did not.

The warm air will help get the frost out of the ground and that will help it soak up any moisture we get next week.

We’ll see what happens this year, but do expect a cooler and wetter pattern ahead.