Cooler temps move into KELOLAND on Thursday

A cold front helped spark showers and storms last night and into the morning. Oh, and it also has helped bring in much cooler weather.

Cooler temperatures moved into southeast KELOLAND Thursday to help bring an end to a string of 90-degree heat from Sunday through Wednesday. Those four days helped bring the total of 90-degree heat in Sioux Falls this month to 10 days, the city averages three days in June.

It’s the seventh most 90s we’ve had in June on record.

The most is 19 days, set back in 1933. Followed by 15 in 1921 and 1894 and so on down the list to our 10 days this year.

Those hot days are looking limited for the rest of the month as the combination of recent rain and the growing canopy of crops will help hinder our warming. Not to say it can’t happen, but it will be harder as those two conditions help hinder warming.

It will be interesting to see if we can flip the script this month and have the second half be cooler than the first. That’s something that’s happened five times in the last 30 years for the month of June.