Cooler temps expected for first full week of May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Things have been looking a little better this April compared to the last couple of years. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has a look back.

We're ending the week a little cool with scattered showers, but the warmer weather we've grown used to this month will soon return.

We can deal with the scattered showers yesterday, today, and tomorrow as many locations will have received much lighter amounts as compared to the rain and snow from the past two Aprils.

We know how wet it's been, but what about comparing the temperatures? That's what I did for the past two Aprils and here's what I found.

While this year; so far, is behind the pace from last year, we're leaps and bounds ahead of the cold from April of 2018. I was a little surprised by Aberdeen's average high this month at 52, so far as the city has only received a third of an inch of precipitation.

With temperatures returning above average next week, we'll slowly tug closer to the climate average for the month, maybe even a little warmer.

That warm weather should continue into next weekend as we start the month of May.