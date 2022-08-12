SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our hot summer days are getting limited.

Friday is the hottest day we have going in the 7-day forecast as we’ll get a change to the weather pattern next week.

Just like Thursday, Friday’s highs will reach the 80s, 90s and 100s. The hottest air will be found in south-central and southeast KELOLAND. But, as we go through this weekend and next week you’ll notice a change in the temperature.

While we do return to temperatures closer to average next week, it’s interesting to see a stronger push of cooler air is just starting to show up on the forecast models. As of now, the timing of that is for NEXT weekend.

Along with the cooler air, we do have better chances for rain. The cooler air will also keep whatever we moisture we have IN the ground.

It’s just a sign that fall isn’t far off. After all, students will be heading back to school very soon.