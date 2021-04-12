Cooler temperatures in work-week forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While March is more famously know for its wild weather, April can also have its fair share of extreme swings.

Change is in the air both figuratively and literally due to an upcoming weather pattern change.

It’s hard to believe that we were talking about record smashing warmth just one week ago across KELOLAND. Those 80s and 90s seem like a distant memory, especially considering the transition to a cooler and brisk pattern that’s underway.

A nearly stationary area of low pressure to our north and east will help send a chillier air mass our way via northwesterly flow through midweek, with a new upper-level low on the way later this week. An associated upper-level trough will help keep that cooler air in place.

Though we get a small break on Wednesday, this active pattern helps keep any significant ridge from being able to develop and build northward through the end of the week.

As a result, cooler than average temperatures stick around through much of the upcoming work week and even into the weekend across the Northern Plains.

While temperatures are expected to remain below average for a while, there is a silver lining: It’s not January or February. By the end of next weekend, our average high for this time of year will be around 60 degrees.