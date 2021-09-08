Cooler temperatures arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After an active end of August and very beginning of September, things are quiet once again.

That quiet weather includes cooler air as temperatures fell to near 50 in many locations this morning, it’s something that will probably repeat for Thursday morning. But temps will soon warm again and we’ll return to highs in the 80s with 90s sneaking into central and western KELOLAND.

Then we’ll be looking for water once again, but much like this summer you’ll have to pack your patience.

Computer models are suggesting mostly dry conditions to be expected for the central and northern plains for the next two weeks. The driest of the weather will be found in Iowa and Missouri.

After that, it should turn a little more active as moisture returns to the central and northern plains. This takes us to mid-October, but by that time, we’ll be in harvest season and it’s not the most ideal time to get rain.

You may have noticed more leaves are fall from trees and crops are drying down. Expect both of those to continue over the next several weeks as we get deeper and deeper into fall.

Don’t be too surprised for snow to creep into the forecast as we get into next month.