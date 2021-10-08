Cooler temperatures arrive in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warm summer temperatures have continued into the fall. In fact, we’re behind schedule to see our first 32-degree morning.

Another well above average day in KELOLAND as temperatures warmed to the 70s and 80s. Not only have the afternoon temperatures been above average, but the overnight lows have stayed warm.

Here’s when we typically have our first 32 degree low. It ranges from the last week of September to the first week of October. Keep these dates in mind as I now show you our lowest temperature so far this season.

Many have experienced temperatures in the 30s, but only Aberdeen and Mobridge have fallen to 32 degrees or cooler. There are even some that have stayed in the 40s.

The recent rains in September have most likely helped with keeping the cooler air away as the original thinking was if the dry conditions were to last through early fall, an early frost may become more likely. This obviously hasn’t happened.

Even with the storm system next week that will bring in much cooler air, we still may not see areas fall to 32 degrees.